Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Thales from €125.00 ($140.45) to €100.00 ($112.36) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:THLLY opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. Thales has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $24.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day moving average is $18.67.

Thales SA is a holding company that engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of electronic equipment and systems for aeronautics, naval, and defense sectors. It operates through the following segments: Defense and Security, Digital Identity and Security, Aerospace and Transport. The Defense and Security segment designs and delivers systems for the following domain: land, air, naval, space, and cyberspace.

