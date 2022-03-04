The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,422 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TBBK. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bancorp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 142,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 7.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Bancorp alerts:

TBBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

TBBK opened at $28.53 on Friday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $33.36. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 33.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.