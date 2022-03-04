The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.79 Per Share

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.7884 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.

Bank of Nova Scotia has raised its dividend payment by 12.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Bank of Nova Scotia has a payout ratio of 45.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank of Nova Scotia to earn $6.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.5%.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $74.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $59.05 and a 52 week high of $74.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BNS shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 789,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,629,000 after purchasing an additional 60,741 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 615,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,112,000 after acquiring an additional 18,027 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 14,294 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. 47.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

