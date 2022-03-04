The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $8.43 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $8.43 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.30.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported C$2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.80 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BNS. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$93.08.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$93.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$114.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.19. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$75.84 and a 12 month high of C$95.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$91.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$84.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

