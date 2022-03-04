The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Price Target to $93.00

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $125.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on KRYS. Bank of America began coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $124.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Krystal Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.80.

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $59.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.46 and its 200-day moving average is $58.82. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 0.97. Krystal Biotech has a 52-week low of $38.86 and a 52-week high of $102.99.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.23). As a group, research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,552,000 after acquiring an additional 15,944 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,913 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 15,914 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,484,000 after buying an additional 54,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after buying an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

