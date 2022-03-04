The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Hershey by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Hershey by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Hershey by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $27,117.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,025 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $207,203.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,019,611 shares of company stock worth $207,158,028 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY traded up $3.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.86. 24,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,069. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $210.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.65.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. StockNews.com lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.79.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

