The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey during the third quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 163.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 84.4% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY opened at $208.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.39. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $210.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.65.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.79.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total transaction of $52,845.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $903,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,019,611 shares of company stock worth $207,158,028. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

