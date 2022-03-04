The Ince Group (LON:INCE) Trading Down 4.3%

The Ince Group plc (LON:INCE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 23.45 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 23.45 ($0.31). 55,101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 109,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.50 ($0.33).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 44.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.32, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

The Ince Group plc provides legal and professional services to businesses and high net worth individuals in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company provides law practices; corporate tax consultancy to the oil and gas industry; technology solutions for the legal and professional services market; accounting, financial, consulting, and management services; and investment advice and ongoing investment management services.

