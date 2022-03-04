The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $78,000 Holdings in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE – Get Rating) by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,621,661 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paysafe by 43.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,956,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,660,000 after buying an additional 3,600,577 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,375,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paysafe by 40.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,401,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,859,000 after buying an additional 406,724 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,598,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,214,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upgraded Paysafe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Paysafe from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Paysafe from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Paysafe from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.13.

Shares of PSFE opened at $3.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Paysafe Limited has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $17.25.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

