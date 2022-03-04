The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.702 per share by the bank on Saturday, April 30th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Toronto-Dominion Bank has increased its dividend by 23.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a payout ratio of 40.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Toronto-Dominion Bank to earn $6.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.3%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $77.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $140.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $61.48 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.14.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

