The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Purchased by Eastover Investment Advisors LLC

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,498 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for approximately 3.3% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $5,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.0% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 14,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.14.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.48. 133,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,318,752. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.64 and its 200 day moving average is $73.86. The stock has a market cap of $140.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $61.48 and a 12 month high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.702 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.