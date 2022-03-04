The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.20 Billion

Brokerages predict that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) will post $20.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Walt Disney’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.70 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $21.22 billion. Walt Disney posted sales of $15.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walt Disney will report full year sales of $84.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.95 billion to $86.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $94.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $91.33 billion to $96.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Walt Disney.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.92.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $145.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $265.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $129.26 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.48.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

