The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $141,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4,939.7% during the 3rd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 86,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 101,341 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $17,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.92.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney stock traded down $5.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.99. The company had a trading volume of 502,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,005,233. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $129.26 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.48. The stock has a market cap of $254.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

