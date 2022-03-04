The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Given New GBX 2,030 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,160 ($28.98) to GBX 2,030 ($27.24) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

WEIR has been the subject of several other research reports. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,575 ($21.13) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($25.49) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,160 ($28.98) to GBX 1,945 ($26.10) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,060 ($27.64) to GBX 2,240 ($30.06) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,470 ($33.14) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,986.25 ($26.65).

Shares of LON:WEIR traded down GBX 141 ($1.89) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,442 ($19.35). 786,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,689. The Weir Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,438.50 ($19.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,015.49 ($27.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,709.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,707.32. The company has a market cap of £3.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.29.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

