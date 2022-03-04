Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) PT Raised to $11.00

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.00% from the stock’s previous close.

TBPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Theravance Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.06.

Shares of NASDAQ TBPH opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. Theravance Biopharma has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.84.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 420.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

