TheStreet Upgrades ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) to “C-“

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServiceSource International in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of SREV opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22. ServiceSource International has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $1.77. The firm has a market cap of $125.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.77.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,052,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,692. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SREV. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its position in ServiceSource International by 116.2% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 7,346,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948,145 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in ServiceSource International during the 4th quarter worth $2,222,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceSource International by 2,174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,833,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,289 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in ServiceSource International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 20,302,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,102,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceSource International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,760,000 after acquiring an additional 452,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

ServiceSource International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceSource International, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A.

