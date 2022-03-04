Thomas J. /Adv Kelleher Buys 4,300 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) CEO Thomas J. /Adv Kelleher purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.64 per share, for a total transaction of $252,152.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
RILY opened at $66.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.14. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.79 and a 1 year high of $91.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.52.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.39%.
About B. Riley Financial (Get Rating)
B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on B. Riley Financial (RILY)
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.