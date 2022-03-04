Thomas J. /Adv Kelleher Buys 4,300 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) CEO Thomas J. /Adv Kelleher purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.64 per share, for a total transaction of $252,152.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

RILY opened at $66.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.14. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.79 and a 1 year high of $91.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RILY. FMR LLC grew its stake in B. Riley Financial by 55.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 16.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,449,000 after acquiring an additional 143,679 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 25.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 255,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,299,000 after acquiring an additional 51,942 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 82.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 22.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

