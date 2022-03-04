ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stock Price Down 10.1%

Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) fell 10.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.86 and last traded at $6.86. 24,160 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,065,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TDUP shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of ThredUp from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ThredUp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of ThredUp from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Get ThredUp alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the first quarter worth $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ThredUp by 1,144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,215,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ThredUp in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,971,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ThredUp by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 12,619 shares in the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.