Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 12,432 Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,432 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 222.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 43,266 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 5.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 610,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after buying an additional 29,187 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 21.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 11,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TLK opened at $29.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Perusahaan Perseroan has a twelve month low of $20.44 and a twelve month high of $30.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.63 and its 200-day moving average is $27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.74.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

