Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,605 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of United Natural Foods worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 280.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 26.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 15.2% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.38.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $41.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.20. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.93 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.93.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.36. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $1,043,460.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $320,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

