Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.05% of Shutterstock worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 361.5% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 10,893 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,739,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,700,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,937,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSTK. Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Shutterstock from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $90.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.13. Shutterstock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.38 and a twelve month high of $128.36.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $205.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.92 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 11.88%. Shutterstock’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 21,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total value of $1,902,993.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 165,172 shares of company stock valued at $16,209,385. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.