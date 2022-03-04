Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.09 Million Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,346 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Comfort Systems USA worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 31.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 27.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 13,683 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 28.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2.6% in the third quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 106,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 11.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,632,000 after buying an additional 22,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $85.76 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.29 and a 1-year high of $103.74. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.24.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $856.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.20%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $288,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

