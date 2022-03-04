Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 1,494 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.10% of American Assets Trust worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAT shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of American Assets Trust stock opened at $37.17 on Friday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $40.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.61 and its 200 day moving average is $37.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 7.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 250.00%.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $121,137.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.49 per share, with a total value of $27,291.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 86,997 shares of company stock valued at $3,119,726 in the last quarter. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Assets Trust (Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

