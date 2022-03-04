Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 85,585 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,585 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 108,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 176.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 18,164 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 63.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 403,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,028,000 after buying an additional 156,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $1,814,894.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,909 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,585 in the last ninety days. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $165.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.00 and a 200 day moving average of $155.75. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.23 and a 52 week high of $184.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.30. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.36.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

