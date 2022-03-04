Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.17 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Thryv in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.32. B. Riley also issued estimates for Thryv’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thryv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.09.

Shares of THRY stock opened at $28.16 on Friday. Thryv has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The company has a market cap of $956.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.87.

In other Thryv news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 702,833 shares of company stock worth $22,461,724. Company insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THRY. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Thryv by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Thryv by 184.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Thryv by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Thryv by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 195,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,049,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

