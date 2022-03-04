Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at B. Riley from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.15% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Thryv’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thryv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.09.

Shares of THRY opened at $28.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.87. Thryv has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.48 million, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

In related news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 7,430 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $230,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 702,833 shares of company stock worth $22,461,724. Company insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Thryv by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Thryv by 184.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Thryv by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Thryv by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 195,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,049,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thryv in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

