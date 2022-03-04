Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc (NASDAQ:THCP) Short Interest Up 293.8% in February

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc (NASDAQ:THCP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 293.8% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THCP. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the fourth quarter worth $683,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the 4th quarter valued at $794,000. Institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ THCP remained flat at $$9.68 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,535. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $16.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

