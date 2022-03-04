Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Titan International had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

Titan International stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.46. 16,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,141. Titan International has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.00 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Titan International by 10,448.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Titan International by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Titan International in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Titan International in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Titan International by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

