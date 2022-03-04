Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Titan International had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.
Titan International stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.46. 16,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,141. Titan International has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.00 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.80.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.
About Titan International (Get Rating)
Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.
