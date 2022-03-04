Todd Cione Sells 5,925 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Stock

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) CRO Todd Cione sold 5,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $289,969.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Todd Cione also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 7th, Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of Teradata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26.

NYSE TDC opened at $47.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $37.05 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.58 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradata from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Teradata from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the third quarter worth $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 98.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 341.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

