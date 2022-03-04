Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Receives $23.53 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.56.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPZEF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$21.75 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

TPZEF stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.22. The stock had a trading volume of 30,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,423. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.91. Topaz Energy has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $16.56.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

