Toro (NYSE:TTC) Announces Earnings Results

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Toro had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $932.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Toro updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.900-$4.100 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.90-4.10 EPS.

Shares of TTC stock traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. Toro has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $118.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.24 and its 200 day moving average is $100.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TTC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 601,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,102,000 after acquiring an additional 44,720 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Toro by 57.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,284,000 after purchasing an additional 97,071 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Toro by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 180,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toro by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 46,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,697,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

