Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE TD traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.11. The company had a trading volume of 167,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $140.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.86. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $61.48 and a 12-month high of $86.01.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.702 per share. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $1,081,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 24,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

TD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.14.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.