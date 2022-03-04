Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Acquires 215 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for 1.3% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MMC. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 4,765,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,929 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,809,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,041 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,409,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,414 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,884,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,561 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,085,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.86.

NYSE:MMC traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.29. 11,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,370,183. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.03. The company has a market cap of $77.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.98 and a one year high of $175.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

