Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Acquires 286 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 84.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 677,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,249,000 after acquiring an additional 310,455 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 33,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 91,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 92.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 367,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,781,000 after buying an additional 176,924 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

NYSE:CL traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.22. 69,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,046,297. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The company has a market cap of $64.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.63.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.31%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $448,149.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $3,365,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

