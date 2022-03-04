Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $1.60 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lowered its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in CSX by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 423,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after buying an additional 297,883 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 7,039 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in CSX by 261.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 153,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after buying an additional 111,411 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in CSX by 311.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CSX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,010,615. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $38.01. The company has a market cap of $79.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.38.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

