Trabzonspor Fan Token (TRA) Reaches One Day Volume of $3.60 Million

Trabzonspor Fan Token (CURRENCY:TRA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Trabzonspor Fan Token coin can now be bought for $4.89 or 0.00012505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Trabzonspor Fan Token has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. Trabzonspor Fan Token has a market cap of $11.52 million and $3.60 million worth of Trabzonspor Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Trabzonspor Fan Token alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.46 or 0.00259553 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00014199 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001410 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000481 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Trabzonspor Fan Token Coin Profile

TRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,356,284 coins. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official website is www.trabzonspor.org.tr/tr . Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @tetracurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tetra is a Proof of Work Scrypt coin backed by Silver. “

Trabzonspor Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trabzonspor Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trabzonspor Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trabzonspor Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trabzonspor Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trabzonspor Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.