TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.30). TRACON Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.56). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

TCON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCON traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.38. 126,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,165. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The firm has a market cap of $46.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.11.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 89,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $205,330.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 365,376 shares of company stock valued at $902,948 in the last ninety days. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCON. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,055,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,462,000 after buying an additional 536,629 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 47,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

