Traders Purchase Large Volume of PetIQ Call Options (NASDAQ:PETQ)

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 3,144 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,356% compared to the typical volume of 216 call options.

In other news, President Susan Sholtis acquired 4,750 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,037.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert Michael Herrman bought 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.51 per share, with a total value of $50,182.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 17,083 shares of company stock valued at $363,220 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PetIQ by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,331,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,392,000 after purchasing an additional 196,529 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 426,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,466,000 after buying an additional 71,769 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 394,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,230,000 after acquiring an additional 29,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,099,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PETQ. Benchmark started coverage on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on PetIQ from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PETQ opened at $22.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.88. PetIQ has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $674.91 million, a P/E ratio of -49.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.53 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. PetIQ’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Analysts forecast that PetIQ will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

