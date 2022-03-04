Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 56,555 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,613% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,302 put options.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.97.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.92. 3,794,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,960,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.87.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 86.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.59%.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.3% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 55,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 8.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 188,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 15,264 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 2.0% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital (Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.