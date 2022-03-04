Tranchess Price Reaches $0.79 (CHESS)

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Tranchess has a total market cap of $51.76 million and $26.74 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tranchess has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One Tranchess coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001917 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tranchess alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,453.71 or 1.00071487 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00080325 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00022022 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00013027 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.92 or 0.00284669 BTC.

Tranchess Coin Profile

Tranchess (CRYPTO:CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,170,964 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tranchess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranchess and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.