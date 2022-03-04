Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. reduced its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,931,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,733 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 820,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,688,000 after buying an additional 451,433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 5,341.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 351,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,634,000 after buying an additional 344,737 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,606,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,459,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,934,000 after buying an additional 220,948 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.53.

TT opened at $155.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.74. The company has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $145.24 and a 1 year high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.37%.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $391,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,986,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,360 shares of company stock valued at $12,673,140 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

