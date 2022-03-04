TransferCoin Market Capitalization Tops $2.83 Million (TX)

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. TransferCoin has a market cap of $2.83 million and $111.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TransferCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000825 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TransferCoin has traded up 52.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00049474 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00015002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004854 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001067 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

TransferCoin Coin Profile

TransferCoin (TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,296,433 coins. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io . TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw . TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transfer is a new cryptocurrency that will feature a uniquely implemented and decentralized p2p anonymization feature via Proof of Stake protocol extensions. Their decentralized network aims to be a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange. Transactions are lightning-fast at just 60 seconds confirmation time.Their main goal is availability on all possible devices and using all kinds of Internet services. Such as email, sms, social networks. Latest Updates Cross-Send was done completely custom by infernoman. (Cross-Send allows you to spend Transfercoin where Bitcoin is accepted.)MAC Wallet Trading. Transfercoin is the first to do this.Full implementation of secp256k1 for ecdsa sig's.Dark features working based off of dash 0.12.0. (Stealth addresses, Darksend, Encrypted Messaging, Masternodes)Staking and Masternodes in the same wallet. (If your running a masternode in your wallet) Masternodes and Staking in an Android Wallet.Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

TransferCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TransferCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TransferCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

