TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 160.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:TANNZ traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $25.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,005. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.80 and a 200 day moving average of $26.07. TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 has a 12-month low of $25.44 and a 12-month high of $26.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

