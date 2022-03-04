TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Short Interest Down 60.8% in February

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 60.8% from the January 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of TSYHY stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.33. TravelSky Technology has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $26.95.

About TravelSky Technology

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

