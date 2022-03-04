Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.13.

TVTX opened at $26.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.54. Travere Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $31.65.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.40 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.45% and a negative net margin of 113.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $131,876.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Heerma sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $30,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,302 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

