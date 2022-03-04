Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.17.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.85 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

TOLWF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.52. 36,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,742. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.45. Trican Well Service has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $2.99.

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

