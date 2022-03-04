Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tricida’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.69). Tricida posted earnings of ($1.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tricida will report full year earnings of ($3.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to ($3.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.21). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tricida.

Get Tricida alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tricida from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Tricida stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.00. 549,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.11. Tricida has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.86.

In other news, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 15,722 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $126,247.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 7,500 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $64,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,772 shares of company stock worth $273,443 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Tricida in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,324,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tricida by 81.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,814,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,588 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricida in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,054,000. Great Point Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tricida by 464.6% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,974,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in Tricida during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,032,000. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tricida (Get Rating)

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tricida (TCDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.