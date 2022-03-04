Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Trinity Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIB opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. Trinity Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.81. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 3,160.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,095,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 171.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 37,950 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,850,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.

