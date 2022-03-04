Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Trinity Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.
Shares of NASDAQ:TRIB opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. Trinity Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.81. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.46.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,095,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 171.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 37,950 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,850,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.39% of the company’s stock.
About Trinity Biotech (Get Rating)
Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.
