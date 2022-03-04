Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.53

Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.53 and last traded at $18.34, with a volume of 152020 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.89.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinity Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.50 price objective (up from $19.50) on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.65.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.75 million and a P/E ratio of 5.21.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 117.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $600,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Trinity Capital by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 427,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,191,000 after buying an additional 194,000 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 218,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 60,798 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 121,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 58,504 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 574,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,245,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

