Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,766 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.63% of Triumph Group worth $7,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 910,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,902,000 after purchasing an additional 185,218 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,649,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,723,000 after purchasing an additional 55,288 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 48,353 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after purchasing an additional 92,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Shares of NYSE TGI opened at $24.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.64. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $25.61. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 3.13.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Triumph Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.